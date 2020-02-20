|
|
Jane J. Woodward 1935 - 2020
LIVE OAK, FL - Jane J. Woodward, 85, of Live Oak, FL, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Surrey Place Care Center.
Born on February 2, 1935 in Utica, NY, to the late Joseph and Stella (Szcerba) Zacharko, Jane grew up in Utica; she graduated from Utica Free Academy (now Utica Academy of Science) in the late 1950's. She then attended Mohawk Valley Community College and got her Associate's Degree.
She met Harold E. Woodward in Utica and they were married in 1971. He was the love of her life. Together they owned and ran a bar in Utica, NY called Dick Smith's. She was considered a second mother to all their patrons.
She thrived on lending a helping hand, a listening ear or any other assistance that was needed. She had a significant impact on all of her friends and family members. Jane loved to knit and make quilts. Her wit and sense of humor had you laughing all of the time.
Mrs. Woodward is survived by four children and their spouses, Lynn and Sam Asfur, Sr., of Venice, FL, James Dodge, of Valdosta, Betty and Tim Parston, of Jonestown, TX and Harold and Deborah Woodward, of Hahira; ten grandchildren, Corrine Asfur Clark, Sam Asfur, Jr., Jessica Asfur, Monica Dodge Samuelson, Nick Parston, Jake Parston, Nicole Bladek, Kimberly Fukes, Michael Woodward and Arianna Woodward. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Dodge; and former husbands, Bob Dodge and Harold Woodward.
A special thanks to the nurses and volunteers at Surrey Place Care Center. Also, a special thanks to Community Center Hospice Care. You all made her journey safe, peaceful and comfortable. Thank you also to Father Brian LaBurt and Deacon David Lasseter for their visitation to Mrs. Woodward.
We will always carry your memory and love in our hearts.
The Funeral Mass for Mrs. Woodward will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Brian LaBurt will officiate. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until from 1 p.m. on Saturday. A Vigil Wake Service will begin at 1:45 p.m. prior to the Mass.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 800 Gornto Rd., Valdosta, GA 31602.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020