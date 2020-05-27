Jane K. Grygiel
1920 - 2020
WHITESBORO – Jane Grygiel, 99, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 with her family by her side in the comfort of her home.
Jane was born on November 22, 1920, in Utica, the daughter of John and Catherine (Furmanik) Kilar. On January 22, 1946, she married Walter S. Grygiel in Holy Trinity Church. They enjoyed 26 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1972.
Jane was an assembler for General Electric retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, David and Diane Grygiel, East Syracuse; grandson, David; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by brothers, Walter and Albert; sisters, Frances, Cecelia, Julia and Stella; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Jane's family would like to thank Dr. William Ryan and staff of MVHS Healthcare, Whitesboro, Dr. Christopher Max and her devoted caregivers, Ruthanna, Cheri, Penny, Kandice and Brooklyn, for their care and compassion.
Remembrances in Jane's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and the NYS Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so on the funeral home website, www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
284 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3788
