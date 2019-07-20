Jane Lisbeth Watts 1959 - 2019

PALM HARBOR, FL/SCHUYLER, NY - Jane Lisbeth Watts, 60, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL.

She was born on July 1, 1959, in New Hartford, NY, a daughter of Louis S. and Beatrice (Brunet) Watts. Jane was a 1977 graduate of Whitesboro Schools. She continued her education at Utica College, where she received a B.S. in Medical Technology, and later received her M.S. from Temple University School of Pharmacy.

She was employed with Incyte Pharmaceutical Company in Wilmington, Delaware, prior to her illness. Jane was a true dog lover and enjoyed the company and companionship of her three dogs who never left her side, "Belle", "Barbie" and "Bambi".

She is survived by her mother, Beatrice Watts, of Schuyler; a brother, Louis (Nancy) Watts, of Deerfield; and a sister, Catherine (Jim) Lawrence, of New Hartford. She also leaves an aunt, Marion Brunet, of Utica, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in a family plot in West Schuyler Cemetery in West Schuyler, NY. There are no public calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Jane's lifelong passion to assist dogs. A fund has been established for the care of dogs at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. Distributions from the fund are to be used solely for the care of dogs housed at "no-kill" shelters.

If you would like to make a gift by mail, please send a check made payable to the Jane Lisbeth Watts Memorial Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, 2608 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502 or go to www.foundationhoc.org/watts to make an online contribution.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 22, 2019