Jane Marie (Dougherty) Davoli 1923 - 2019
Loving and Compassionate
NEW HARTFORD- Mrs. Jane Marie (Dougherty) Davoli, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 23, the birthday of her late husband Alfonse. She was surrounded by her loving daughters on this beautiful spring morning.
Jane was born on January 6, 1923 to the late Clarence and Catherine (Bingham) Dougherty. Her mother passed in 1924 at age 25 giving birth to Jane's brother Clarence Matthew who became an angel when born. Jane was brought up by her wonderful grandparents, Charles and Alice (Fletcher) Dougherty, and her uncle, Chester Dougherty. She went to Albany Street School and T.R. Proctor High School and loved every minute. Jane's father later remarried Christine Stumph, a wonderful stepmother and friend who lived next door for many years.
Jane married Alfonse R. Davoli in 1941 at St. Agnes Church. She and Al moved to New Hartford in 1947 and lived at the same residence for 51 years. Al passed in 1999. Life was never the same after her "Funzi" died.
They enjoyed many years in the Antique business, starting with her own shop called Jane Marie's Antiques and Collectables. Jane loved going to auctions and estate sales with her girls to pick up unique treasures. She was ever so social, polite, and she treasured the many friendships she made during her life. They also enjoyed their summer home on Kayuta Lake. Jane, Al, and the girls ran Alfonso's Restaurant in Kirkland specializing in homemade Italian cuisine. Later on, Jane became associated with the New Hartford Lions Club where she took part in opening the first Library at the Point School. She loved books all her life with an interest in reading about antiques and biographies. She also tackled the Sunday crossword puzzle. She made all her family beautiful afghans. She was a woman of many talents. Jane published a wonderful book called "In My Grandmother's House" which was very near and dear to her heart. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, following her genealogy, and inviting cousins John and Elizabeth Fletcher from Ireland to visit her every year.
Jane and Al were blessed with five beautiful daughters, Alicia Jean Davoli and Joan Frost, infant Kathleen Marie who passed, Marianne Salerno with whom she shared a home, Deborah Jane Davoli, and Dawn Marie and Alan Perta; cherished grandchildren, Christopher Rodziewicz, Kimberly Salerno, Chelsea Yourdon, Adrian and Shannon Bumbolo, and Alexander and Racheal Bumbolo; adored great-grandchildren, Sammy, Jacob, Alivia, Dominic, Scotty, Makayla, Caragh Grace, Seraphina, and Garrett Elias who passed days after his birth. Jane also leaves a sister, Suzanne Palmiero; and her Uncle Chester's children, cousins Chuck, Cynthia, Cheryl, Clarence "Duffy", and Chester "Chet" Dougherty. Jane was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Palmer; cousins, Betty Sickler, and Warda Kunkle; and a host of other relatives and close friends.
Jane converted to Catholicism, and in later years her faith gave her much peace. The Twenty-Third Psalm remained her favorite: Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil: for you are with me, your rod and your staff, they comfort me...
A special thank you to Dr. Lynn Cleary in Syracuse (Jane's family physician and friend for many years); and special friend and caregiver Katie Bridge who was Jane's guardian angel.
Mom left several writings and special notes for her daughters. Her last note was: "Goodbye my dear girls, tears are running down my face. I loved growing up with you all. I wouldn't of missed it for all the world, be brave."
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Jane's Celebration of Life will commence on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
-This tribute to Jane's life was lovingly composed by her family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019