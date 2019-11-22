The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kapfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane S. Kapfer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane S. Kapfer Obituary
Jane S. Kapfer 1926 - 2019
CHADWICKS – Jane S. Kapfer, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Jane was born on May 29, 1926, in Utica, the daughter of the late John and Alexandra (Pieloch) Sokolowski. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
On July 4, 1950, Jane married Vincent C. Kapfer in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 31, 1996.
Jane was a communicant of St. Patrick's/St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks.
Surviving are her beloved children, Thomas J. (Deborah) Kapfer, OR and Sister Mary Bernadette, CSSF, Buffalo; grandchildren, Jennifer Kapfer Morgan, Christopher Kapfer and Steven Kapfer; and great-grandchildren, Julia, Kaylee, Arlo, Silas, Elowen, Margaret and Molly; sister-in-law, Sister Mary Ethna Kapfer, CSJ; and many nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her infant daughter, Mary; siblings, John, Estelle, Chester, Anthony, Cecile, Marion and Stanley.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's/ St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jane's name may be made to the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Jane's family would like to thank Dr. William Ryan and the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the care and compassion shown.
Messages of sympathy www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
Download Now