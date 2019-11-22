|
|
Jane S. Kapfer 1926 - 2019
CHADWICKS – Jane S. Kapfer, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Jane was born on May 29, 1926, in Utica, the daughter of the late John and Alexandra (Pieloch) Sokolowski. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
On July 4, 1950, Jane married Vincent C. Kapfer in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 31, 1996.
Jane was a communicant of St. Patrick's/St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks.
Surviving are her beloved children, Thomas J. (Deborah) Kapfer, OR and Sister Mary Bernadette, CSSF, Buffalo; grandchildren, Jennifer Kapfer Morgan, Christopher Kapfer and Steven Kapfer; and great-grandchildren, Julia, Kaylee, Arlo, Silas, Elowen, Margaret and Molly; sister-in-law, Sister Mary Ethna Kapfer, CSJ; and many nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her infant daughter, Mary; siblings, John, Estelle, Chester, Anthony, Cecile, Marion and Stanley.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's/ St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jane's name may be made to the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Jane's family would like to thank Dr. William Ryan and the nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the care and compassion shown.
Messages of sympathy www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019