Jane S. Zurek 1927 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Mrs. Jane S. Zurek, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for Central New York, where she had been a resident.
Born in New York Mills, Jane was a daughter of the late Stanley and Stephanie (Filipowicz) Szlosek. She was raised and educated in New York Mills, graduating from New York Mills High School in 1945. On October 4, 1954, she was united in marriage to Fred W. Zurek at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. Mr. Zurek passed away on July 8, 2005 after over 50 years of marriage. Mrs. Zurek retired at the age of 62, from the General Electric Company in Utica where she worked as a Payroll Clerk for over 20 years.
Jane had a great love for her family, she had a passion for cooking and everyone enjoyed her culinary delights, especially on holidays when she prepared traditional holiday feasts, which always included one of her famous sour cream cakes. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills, a member of the church's Woman's Club and was an avid Syracuse Orange Basketball fan.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and James Barhite, of Hopkinton, MA and Kathleen and Bruce Whitford, of Melrose, NY; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard Zurek, of Whitesboro and Robert and Natalie Zurek, of Tupper Lake; seven grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law, Beverly Szlosek. Jane was preceded in death by two brothers.
In keeping with Jane's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jane's funeral mass on Monday morning, at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery in Whitestown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Memorial contributions may be considered in Jane's memory to Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Building Fund, 201 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Envelopes will be available at church.
Jane's family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of the Presbyterian Home for Central New York for the care and compassion that was shown to Jane and her family during her stay with them.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019