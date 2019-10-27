|
Jane Skawski Cioch 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Jane Skawski Cioch, 90, died October 26, 2019 at Sitrin Healthcare.
She was born June 10, 1929, daughter of the late Sebastian and Anna Skawski. She graduated from the Utica Business School.
Jane married John Cioch May 20, 1950. He died January 17, 2000.
She worked for many years in the Insurance field and was also a seamstress. She also loved arts & crafts and spent many enjoyable evenings working on these projects. Jane loved music and dancing. She enjoyed holidays surrounded by family. She enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone. She loved traveling. She liked walking and exercising outside. She enjoyed going to the theater and the casino. She was bi-lingual, being fluent in Polish. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time at family events.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Gary) Nelson, of New Hartford, John (Barbara) Cioch, of FL, Dianne (Mark) Handzel, of New York City, David (Sandra) Cioch, of Whitesboro, Gerry Cioch and Jen, of Rome and Ken Cioch, of New Hartford; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her parents; and her siblings.
Calling hours are on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House in memory of Jane.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019