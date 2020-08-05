Jane T. Koscinski 1937 - 2020
COLD BROOK - The world lost a beautiful soul. Jane Theresa Barbara (Poplasky) Koscinski, 83, the matriarch of our family, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020.
Her life legacy began on May 6, 1937, in a white farmhouse in North Gage. Jane was proudly born a farmer's daughter to Chester and Catherine (Krol) Poplasky. She was a beautiful, intelligent, athletic and musical woman who lit up a room with her smile. Graduating from Poland Central School in 1953, she was the epitome of a perfect student, a cheerleader, French hornist, singer and an advocate of higher education which she held her children to these high standards.
She married Leon Joseph Koscinski, the love of her life, in 1956 who predeceased her in 1983. Their marriage remains a testament to a true, boundless and selfless love as they raised six loving children, which she is survived by: her beloved son, Timothy (Melissa) Koscinski, Portugal; devoted daughters, Tamera Tabor, Candice (Kevin) Davis, Cold Brook, Colleen Koscinski, Plattsburgh, Kelly (John) Rowe and Leonora (James) Foster, of Newport; grandchildren, Sarah (Phillip), Tanya, Russell (Ashley), Brandon (Megan), Todd (Kaila), Chelsea, Jordhan, Joshuah (Mackenzie), Maeghanne (Aaron), Brooke (Pete), Noah, Nate and Reigan; great-grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Toby, Kendrah, Jamison, Rylee, Aubrey, Peyson, Cole and grandbaby Rowe; and her wonderful siblings, Caroline, Chester (Maryanne), James (Christine), Thomas (Deb). She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Francis Poplasky; and sisters, Maryanne Lewandrowski and Pauline Woznicki. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, their families and many friends.
Mom's spirituality and relationship with the Lord through her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. She was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. John the Baptist Church, Newport.
She was a strong Polish woman who was very proud of her Polish heritage and shared traditions making perogies for Christmas using the famous "yellow cup," borsch soup at Easter, galumkies ~ sang Stolat Stolat on birthdays and could be found in her rocking chair in the kitchen sipping a cup of tea. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sharing quotes and sayings, vocabulary words, music, dancing, singing, nature, feeding the birds, houseplants, all flowers especially rose bushes, canning, baking and sending cards to everyone who needed a smile. Despite the fact we were very poor, mom could stretch a dollar to give to St. Jude or Operation Smile and every Christmas she wrapped all of our socks separately so we had more presents to open; the memories are endless.
Jane's journey on Earth was destined to help those less fortunate. She was kind and giving, gave friendship to the broken spirits, sunshine to the sad and hope to the hopeless. We are blessed to have had our mother's influence and love. She was a devoted mother, homemaker, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Mom always persevered and now she will be freed from the illness that hindered her from pursuing so many of her dreams here on Earth. The moral of her story and life legacy is never give up hope, when there is adversity forge ahead, be a lifelong learner, practice unconditional love and find good in every human being. We find peace as you are reunited with our loved ones who have passed before you dancing the polka in the heavens and we will carry on your legacy mom being "angels on earth" to those in need.
A graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions.
The family requests that memorials be made to Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance Corps or Rescue Mission of Utica. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
