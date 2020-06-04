Jane Ucher Shulkin 1939 - 2020
POUGHKEEPSIE - Jane Ucher Shulkin, 80, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully at Vassar Brother's Hospital on June 1, 2020.
She was born in Skoielma Biawa, Poland on November 26, 1939 during the start of World War 2 in a rural area occupied by Nazi forces. Jane was the daughter of Francis Ucher. Jane's birth mother died tragically in early 1940, and Jane was raised by her loving paternal grandmother, when Francis became a prisoner of war. At age 11, Jane and her sister were able to immigrate to Utica, NY to live with Francis and his wife, Mary Hanus Ucher of Utica, NY. Jane loved Mary as her mother.
Jane was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Mohawk Community College with an A.A.S. in Marketing and Fashion Merchandising. After graduation, she headed to New York City to work for B. Altman's. She married Richard Shulkin from Rome, NY in 1962, settled down in Poughkeepsie, NY and had two children. She continued her career working as a buyer at Up-To-Date stores for 5 years and then moving on to Lucky-Platt's department store for 18 years. After her fashion career, Jane became a member of the management team of Convenient Food Mart stores for 10 years. She continued her education in mid-life with a BS in Social Work from Marist College and a Master's Degree in Social Work from Fordham University in 1998. She ended her career as a Counselor and Social Worker for nine years at Villa Veritas in Kerhonkson, NY, helping many of the fireman and police officers from NYC affected by 9/11 and many other people recover from the ravages of addiction.
She was a member of the Board of Directors of M.A.R.C., the Health ministry at St. Martin de Porres Church where she was a communicant, the Hudson Valley Ski Club for 20 years, and a Friend of Bill for 42 years. This amazing woman was born at the beginning of a world war and died during a worldwide pandemic. Indeed, when you look up "resilience" in the dictionary, you will find a picture of Jane. Thanks for the memories; we love you Mom.
Survivors include: sister: Charlotte Maeder of Delmar, NY, daughter: Deanna and her husband (Doug) Morrice of Austin, TX with their four children Marybeth, Annabel, David, and Catherine and her son: Steven Shulkin of Ghent, NY with his four children Savanah, Madison, Austin and Phoenix.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 in the coming months. Entombment will take place on June 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Utica, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Villa Veritas, P.O. Box 610, Kerhonkson, NY 12446.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.