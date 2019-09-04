The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Jane W. Davis

SCHUYLER - Jane W. Davis, of Schuyler, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Jane was born in Utica, the daughter of Howard and Mary (Allen) Waite. For many years until her retirement, Jane was employed with General Electric Company in Utica. She was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Utica as well as an active member of the church choir.
Ms. Davis is survived by her five children, Linda, Lawrence, Stephen, Kathy and John; three cherished grandchildren, John, Aaron and Tammy; one sister, Delores, of Whitesboro; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters; three brothers; her son-in-law, Charles Bogner; and daughter-in-law, Penh.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time which will be announced in a future addition of the Observer Dispatch.
Those wishing to make a donation in Jane's memory, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 1605 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
