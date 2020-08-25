1/1
Janet Ann Lupinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Ann Lupinski 1960 - 2020
ILION - Mrs. Janet Ann Lupinski, 60, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in St. Luke's Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born in Herkimer on April 20, 1960, the daughter of the late Ernest and Sylvia Kondratowicz Miller. She attended West Winfield schools and graduated from Mt. Markham High School with the Class of 1978. She was married to Edward Michael Lupinski on October 8, 1983 in St. Joseph's Church, West Winfield. The couple were the owners and operators of the Brookside Tavern on Rt. 51, Ilion, for many years. Janet was, at one time, employed by Duofold, Ilion, and lastly, for NY Central Mutual Life Insurance.
Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and his wife, Jennifer Lupinski, of West Winfield, NY; her cherished granddaughter, Allis Lupinski; her stepmother, Lois Miller; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, James and Bernie Miller, Michael and Jamie Miller, David and Andrea Miller, Thomas and Terry Miller and John Miller; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Darlene and Dan Bowie and Christine Miller; one stepbrother, Joseph McCormick; her in-laws, David and Sue Lupinski and Lori DeGristina and her fiancé, David Pennington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by one brother, Gary Miller; and one sister-in-law, Donna Brooks.
Her funeral will be held at the convenience of her family.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Janet's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home
329 S. Washington St.
Herkimer, NY 13350
(315) 866-0732
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved