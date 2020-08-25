Janet Ann Lupinski 1960 - 2020
ILION - Mrs. Janet Ann Lupinski, 60, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in St. Luke's Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.
She was born in Herkimer on April 20, 1960, the daughter of the late Ernest and Sylvia Kondratowicz Miller. She attended West Winfield schools and graduated from Mt. Markham High School with the Class of 1978. She was married to Edward Michael Lupinski on October 8, 1983 in St. Joseph's Church, West Winfield. The couple were the owners and operators of the Brookside Tavern on Rt. 51, Ilion, for many years. Janet was, at one time, employed by Duofold, Ilion, and lastly, for NY Central Mutual Life Insurance.
Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and his wife, Jennifer Lupinski, of West Winfield, NY; her cherished granddaughter, Allis Lupinski; her stepmother, Lois Miller; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, James and Bernie Miller, Michael and Jamie Miller, David and Andrea Miller, Thomas and Terry Miller and John Miller; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Darlene and Dan Bowie and Christine Miller; one stepbrother, Joseph McCormick; her in-laws, David and Sue Lupinski and Lori DeGristina and her fiancé, David Pennington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by one brother, Gary Miller; and one sister-in-law, Donna Brooks.
Her funeral will be held at the convenience of her family.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.
