Janet Burton
1925 - 2020
LAKE PLACID - Janet (Boutilier) Burton, age 94, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Elderwood, Lake Placid.
Born in Utica on September 23, 1925, Janet was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Schuler) Boutilier. She was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from Utica Free Academy in 1943. Her last employment was with Allstate Insurance Company, for 27 years, retiring as a legal secretary in the Syracuse office.
Janet, affectionately known as Auntie to her family, was actively involved in her church, Zion Lutheran, New Hartford, and she was a volunteer at Lutheran Care, Clinton, as well as ARC Thrift Store and Your Neighbors, Inc. She enjoyed any time spent with her family, gardening, reading, happy times with her friends and was an avid SU basketball fan.
Janet is survived by a sister-in-law, Anne Boutilier, of Saranac Lake; three nieces and one nephew, Carol (Jeff) Reyell, Saranac Lake, Steve (Jeanne) Boutilier, Nolensville, TN, Janet (Mark) Simkins, Saranac Lake and Nancy (Stephen) Dilger, Raleigh, NC. She was known as Auntie by their children, Kurt, Lisa, Mackenzie, Whitney, Bill, Renee, Tricia, Carrie and Stephen. In her own words - "I count among my many blessings, my close family ties and have been proud to have shared so many happy times with all of them".
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, Saranac Lake.
Janet's wishes were to have no calling hours. Cremation followed immediately upon her death and following a graveside service at the convenience of the family, her ashes will be interred in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Any donations in Janet's memory can be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fortune-Keough Funeral Home Inc
20 Church St
Saranac Lake, NY 12983
(518) 891-3613
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I met Janet at both ARC and lutherancare. She had such a kind spirit she will be missed.
Michele kohl
Acquaintance
