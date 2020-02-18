The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Janet Craig Obituary
Janet Craig 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Janet Craig, resident of Acacia Village, passed away on February 15, 2020.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Byron and Florence (Waters) O'Banion. Janet attended school at Anderson Township, Forestville, Ohio and graduated from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, receiving a BS in Elementary Education. She taught 3rd grade at Mt. Washington School, Cincinnati, for two years.
In 1959, Janet married David Craig and moved to Rome, NY, where she taught kindergarten in Westernville, Ridge Mills and Stokes Schools. After moving to Utica, she taught at General Herkimer School, North Utica, for 26 years.
She and Dave were members of Skenandoa Club and enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks and fishing on Oneida Lake. Jan was a member of the Utica Teachers Association and active with her fellow retired teachers, several of whom were lifelong friends.
The hundreds of children who were fortunate to pass through her classroom will remember her loving but no-nonsense demeanor. Her students began their day with a daily reminder at the door to "Stop, Drop and Tie" their shoes and most importantly, attended school with a gifted teacher who taught them the fundamentals of a sound education. Former students were regularly in touch with her through visits, calls and cards, a true testament to her impact as a teacher. We are all better for her service.
She leaves many long time friends who considered her part of their families and whose children will treasure the memory of their well-loved and cherished, "Aunt Janet".
In keeping with her wishes, her body was donated to SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse. A gathering of friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
