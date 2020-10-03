Janet E. (O'Dell) Oliver 1952 - 2020
UTICA/FULTON - Mrs. Janet E. (O'Dell) Oliver, age 67, of Fulton, NY and formerly of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, with the love and support of her family.
She was born in Oneonta, on December 28, 1952, a daughter of the late Julian and Betty J. Kelsey O'Dell and was educated in Utica Schools. Janet was employed for several years as a Nurses Aide with the Masonic Care Community, until her retirement.
Surviving are her beloved son, Dana R. Oliver, of Chittenango; her beloved granddaughter, Rachel (Brian) Scott; cherished great-grandchildren, Spencer, Zachary, Ashley, Avery and Samantha Scott; one sister, Beverly (John) Doris, of Kirkville; one brother, Curtis O'Dell, of Utica; her cousin, who was raised like a sibling, Kevin Clark, of Utica; sister-in-law, Sandy O'Dell, of Schuyler; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Gary O'Dell; and sister, Theresa Pickard.
In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, the family will honor Janet's memory in a private funeral ceremony with burial in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
