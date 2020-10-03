1/1
Janet E. (O'Dell) Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet E. (O'Dell) Oliver 1952 - 2020
UTICA/FULTON - Mrs. Janet E. (O'Dell) Oliver, age 67, of Fulton, NY and formerly of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, with the love and support of her family.
She was born in Oneonta, on December 28, 1952, a daughter of the late Julian and Betty J. Kelsey O'Dell and was educated in Utica Schools. Janet was employed for several years as a Nurses Aide with the Masonic Care Community, until her retirement.
Surviving are her beloved son, Dana R. Oliver, of Chittenango; her beloved granddaughter, Rachel (Brian) Scott; cherished great-grandchildren, Spencer, Zachary, Ashley, Avery and Samantha Scott; one sister, Beverly (John) Doris, of Kirkville; one brother, Curtis O'Dell, of Utica; her cousin, who was raised like a sibling, Kevin Clark, of Utica; sister-in-law, Sandy O'Dell, of Schuyler; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Gary O'Dell; and sister, Theresa Pickard.
In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, the family will honor Janet's memory in a private funeral ceremony with burial in the family plot at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica.
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved