|
|
Janet L. (Miles) Tenney 1971 - 2020
ALBANY - Janet L. Tenney (Miles), 48, of Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St.Peter's Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Utica and is the beloved daughter of Michael and Roswitha Grammer Miles. Janet was a graduate of the College of St. Rose in Albany. She was a dedicated teacher at St. Anne's Institute for girls in Albany for 25 years. She loved to cook, travel and spend time with her family. Janet will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her love for her precious dog, Mango and her kind and loving heart. She will sorely be missed by all that were touched by her amazing presence and love.
Janet is the beloved wife to Matthew J. Tenney. She is the dear sister of Rose (Timothy) Catalfamo and Michael Miles, Jr.(Krissy). She is the cherished aunt to Carleen Farruggia, Nicholas Farruggia, Esperanza Catalfamo, Jacob,Madden and Gianna Miles. She was the great aunt to Bailey Farruggia. She is survived by her mother-in-law, MaryJude Tenney; aunts, uncles, cousins; and several dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Janet's family on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A Prayer Service will be offered at 1:00 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Out of the Pits, Inc., ([email protected]), PO Box 2311, Albany, NY 12220.
For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020