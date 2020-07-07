Janet M. Burt 1934 - 2020
COLD BROOK - Janet M. Burt, 86, of Burt Road, died on July 5, 2020 at the St. Luke's Campus of MVHS, following a brief illness.
Ms. Burt was born on May 25, 1934, in Utica, a daughter of the late Robert H. and Doris (Coonradt) Burt. She graduated from Poland Central School and received her B.A. from the NYS College for Teachers at Albany. Janet later received her M.A. from Stanford University and her C.A.S. in Administration from SUNY. For a total of 38 years, she had a distinguished career as a School Teacher and first taught in Chittenango. In 1962, she came to Clinton Central, where she taught High School Math for 33 years. At Clinton, Janet also served as Mathematics Department Chair (7-12) from 1965-1985 and Mathematics Supervisor (K-12) from 1985 until her retirement in 1995. Beyond the classroom, she co-authored a textbook and served as a consultant, advisor and reviewer of texts. For over 50 years, she was a member of the Nu Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society.
Janet always maintained an interest in farming and after retirement, moved back to the Burt Homestead Farm. With her brother, Robert, they operated a partnership growing and harvesting crops as well as production of Maple Syrup, an over 50 year family tradition. Janet enjoyed gardening and canning foods and was an extensive traveler in earlier years.
She was a dedicated member of the Cold Brook United Methodist Church and was currently serving as Treasurer. Janet was also Treasurer of the Pine Grove, Poland, and Fairview, Town of Norway, Cemetery Associations, as well as the Clinton Retired Teachers Association. She possessed an interest in history and was an active volunteer and current President of the Norway Historical Society. Janet was also a member and held previous offices with the Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society. Over the years, she had done extensive research, published articles and made public presentations for both groups. Janet was currently serving on the Town of Norway Planning Board and had served as a Farm Service Agency Delegate. She was a certified Braille Transcriber and an active volunteer with CABVI, Utica.
Survivors include her brother, Robert F. Burt, of Cold Brook; and several cousins, including, Fred (Barbara) Coonradt and Nancy (Ray) Rickard, all of Little River, SC and Gordon (Sharon) Turner and Norman (Marsha) Turner, all of Herkimer, Kevin Turner, of San Jose, CA and Harley Gamel, of Herkimer. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Elinor, in 1931.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport will be held on Thursday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. A private family graveside service will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Cold Brook United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Cold Brook, NY 13324. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
