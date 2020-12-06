Janet M. Parent 1933 - 2020
OLD FORGE - Janet M. Parent, 87, passed away on Friday, December 5, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on January 2, 1933, in Tupper Lake, NY, the daughter of Romeo and Bertha (LaValley) LaPlante and graduated from Oneida High School. Following graduation, Janet was employed as a secretary with Sunshine Biscuit in Sherrill. On August 8, 1954, she was united in marriage to Ronald J. Parent in Oneida and shared a blessed union of 50 years, until his passing on August 30, 2004. Janet was a member of St. Bartholomew's Church, where she served on the Altar Rosary Society and taught CCD classes. She was also a member of the Old Forge Red Hat Society.
Janet was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a big fan of skiing and the outdoors, a huge Scrabble player and an excellent cook. Janet also was a seamstress for family and friends. In her later years, she was a hostess at Walt's Diner, Bookkeeper for Ace Hardware and was very involved with the Old Forge Community.
Surviving are her daughters, Michele (James) Smith, FL and Paula (Michael) Wood, CO; sons, Andrew (Ann) Parent, Oneida, Mark (Wendy) Parent, Adams Center, Martin (Deb) Parent, Webster, Walter (Lesa) Parent, Old Forge, William (Frances) Parent, Glens Falls, Roger (Diana Vreeland) Parent, Schoharie and James (Kathy) Parent, CO; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzanne Savard and Mary Savard; brother, Kevin (Muan) LaPlante; sister-in-law, Cecile (Richard) Simchik; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Colette Parent; granddaughters, Laura Smith and Angelica Wood; and brother, Armand LaPlante.
Janet's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Masonic Care Community for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to current health concerns, there will be no public services. There will be a public memorial service at a day and time to be determined. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
Remembrances in Janet's name may be made to Madonna House Apostolate, 2888 Dafoe Road, Combermere ON, K0J 1L0, Canada.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
.