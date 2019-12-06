|
|
Janet (Hucal) Wolak 1922 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Mrs. Janet (Hucal) Wolak, age 97, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
Born in New York Mills on August 8, 1922, Janet was a daughter of the late Stefan and Katherine (Banas) Hucal. She was raised and educated in New York Mills and graduated from its high school. Janet continued her education at Syracuse University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree. Later in life, Mrs. Wolak returned to Syracuse University, where she was awarded a Master's Degree in Library Science. In 1949, at St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, she was married to Andrew F. Wolak, Sr. Mr. Wolak passed on September 28, 1961. Mrs. Wolak assisted her husband in the everyday operation of their family business, Mid Century Bakery, located on Campbell Ave. in New York Mills. She later accepted a position at New York Mills High School, where she worked as a Teacher-Librarian, for many years, prior to her retirement. She was a long-time member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and Phi Beta Kappa, of Syracuse University. Janet loved her home and spent many enjoyable hours tending to her gardens.
She is survived by her son, Andrew F. Wolak, Jr., of Reno, NV; two granddaughters, Dr. Amber and Brien Hayes, of Sparks, NV and Katelyn Wolak, of Reno, NV; three great-grandchildren, Allison, Kristen and William Hayes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen (Huzarewicz) Wolak, in 2018; and a brother, Julian Hucal.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. Janet's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Monday morning at 10:30 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Oxford Road, New Hartford.
To view Mrs. Wolak's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019