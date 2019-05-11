|
|
Janice E. Taylor 1940 - 2019
ORISKANY FALLS - Janice passed away on February 15, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Sherrill and lived in Clinton for many years as she and Norm raised their family.
She is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Kimberly (Steve) Brooks, Robin (Mark) Schunk and Jeffery (Kristina) Taylor; seven grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Finley and Marlene (Mark) Dorton; and brother, John (Sue) Endemann.
She had a long career as an administrative assistant at both Griffiss Air Force Base and the New York State Power Authority. She also owned and ran the popular consignment shop called "Hilltop Exchange" in Clinton for ten years. Jan enjoyed many hobbies from golf, crocheting and knitting, to horseback riding, reading and being a grandmother "extraordinaire".
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony at the Skenandoa Golf Club in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be directed to The , .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019