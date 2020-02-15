|
|
Janice Fralick Benton 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Janice Fralick Benton, 92, formerly of East Aurora, NY, died, February 12, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community, Utica.
She was born, February 11, 1928, in Edmeston, NY, the daughter of Jerry and Marguerite Porter Fralick. She graduated from Edmeston Central School and the Utica School of Commerce.
Janice married Robert A. Benton, February 19, 1949, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, New Hartford. He died August 24, 2005.
She was a teacher's aide at the East Aurora School District.
Janice was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, New Hartford and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, East Aurora; she was also a lifetime member of the Eastern Star.
She was a Master Gardener through Cornell Cooperative Extension and had a special love for her cats.
Janice is survived by her children, Suzanne Benton (Richard Jones), of Cazenovia, NY, Patricia Benton Laribee (Donald J.), of New Hartford, David Bradley Benton, of Holland, NY; her grandchildren, Donald R. Laribee (Marita Tolfa), of New Hartford, Robert F. Benton, of Olean, NY; great-granddaughter, Leonella Louise Laribee; her brother, Roger Maxson, of Deerfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Joan Duff. She was predeceased by her son, Robert W. Benton; and her sister, Mareia Gould.
The family extends special thanks to Wiley Hall and the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Masonic Care Community for all of the care and support for Janice, especially the Windham Neighborhood Staff.
A Memorial Service will be held, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, New Hartford. Interment will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in the spring. There will also be a gathering to celebrate Jan's life at the American Legion Post 362, 1 Legion Dr., East Aurora, NY, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Saturday, February 22nd.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Masonic Care Community or Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020