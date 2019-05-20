|
Janice M. Hurley 1940 - 2019
Loving Mother and Grandmother
UTICA - Janice M. Hurley, 78, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her family by her side.
She was born on September 27, 1940, in Utica, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Wooldridge) Kent. Janice was a graduate of UFA. On April 24, 1989, she married Robert (Bill) Hurley, in Florida and later at St. Agnes Catholic Church, sharing a wonderful life until his passing in 2011. She spent her work life in retail.
Janice is survived by her children, Lisa Orsino, Frankfort and Richard Ferraiola, Utica, and their father, Richard Farraiola and his wife, Diane; grandchildren, Jaclyn and Joe Bono, Natalie Orsino and Sal Sedotto, Rayna Orsino and her friend, Bryan and Ricky Ferraiola; great-granddaughter, Audriana Bono. She also leaves her companion, Tony LaPolla; and several cousins. Janice was predeceased by her sister, Alice Kent; granddaughter, Grace Mary Ferraiola; and stepson, Michael Hurley.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 6 p.m., with presentation of the Color Guard and Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ offering prayer. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Janice's family would like to acknowledge the Ferraiola and Schmitt families for their friendship and love as well as her many friends; those of the color guard and Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion #1376, for which she was first Vice President.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Janice's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or New Hartford American Legion #1376. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Hurley family would like to thank the staff on 3 West at Faxton St.-Luke's Healthcare and staff on Clark North at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with a special thank you to Aaron and Louise, for the care and compassion shown to her during her stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019