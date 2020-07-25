Janice R. Hogan 1941 - 2020

CLINTON - Janice R. Hogan, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Rome, on November 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Lewis P. and Dorothy A. (Roundy) Rashford. Janice graduated from Clinton Central School in 1959. After retiring from American Asphalt – The Gorman Group, she worked part-time at the Clinton Arena. She was united in marriage to Richard A. Hogan, in 1971. They shared 30 years together, until his death in 2001.

Janice is survived by her three children, Michael Hogan, of New Hartford, Patricia and Doug Maxam and Ryan Hogan and Vickie Treen, all of Clinton; her grandchildren, Thomas Maxam, Breana Karrat, Grace Hogan, Patrick Hogan, Jonathan Hogan and Tyler Dell; two sisters, Beverly Green, of Brooktondale, NY and Eleanor Carmen (Sam), of GA; two sisters-in law, Judith Hogan, of Clinton and Ellen Cooley, of New Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves special friends, Joyce Darrow, Mike and Teresa Orsino, Warren Evans, Bill and Mary Welch and Theresa Karrat. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Lewis and Wayne Rashford; a grandson, Andrew Maxam; sisters-in-law, Sheila Roselli, Eleanor Rashford and Marie Rashford; brothers-in-law, Robert Green, Martin Hogan, James Roselli, Terrance Hogan and Raymond Cooley.

The family thanks St. Elizabeth Medical Center Unit 2E and the staff at Rome Abraham House.

There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, in Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.

Please consider donations to the Rome Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St. Rome, NY 13440 or COVAC in Janice's memory.



