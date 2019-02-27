|
Jason Gerald "Ozzy" Badger 1980 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Jason Gerald "Ozzy" Badger, age 38, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, February 25, 2019 due to complications following heart surgery.
Born in Utica on October 27, 1980, Jason was the son of Todd and Tracy (Smith) Badger with whom he shared a great closeness and everlasting bond. Ozzy was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a benevolent man, a truly good husband, father, and family man. He was a person with a heart of gold and was loved and admired. He will be remembered for his humble life and many kind acts.
Jason is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becca" (Layfield) Badger; his son, Andrew Busch; his wife's children who he loved as his own, Trista, and Savannah; his parents, Todd and Tracy Badger; sister, Janelle Badger; brother and sister-in-law, Jamie and Jenn Badger; and his paternal grandmother, Bertha E. Badger. He also leaves his nephews, Tyler, Michael, Jayden, and Jayme; Dakoda, Ethan, and the memory of his niece Taylor who preceded him in 2006; his aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law, Theresa Layfield; and many loyal friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Gerald J. "Jerry" Badger, William M. and Eleanor Smith, and Barbara DeFazio-Smith; aunt, Colleen Badger; and uncle, Daniel G. Badger who thought of Jason as the son he never had. The CTICU at MVHS at St. Elizabeth's were most compassionate, and showed great concern for Jason and his family.
Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Jason's Celebration and Remembrance of His Life will be held at 7:00 p.m.
