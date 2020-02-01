|
Jason M. Flynt 1977 - 2019
MESA, AZ - Jason M. Flynt, born on March 18, 1977 in Rome, NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2019, at 42 years of age, in Mesa, Arizona.
Jason was the son of Jody and Bob Martucci. He was raised and educated locally and was a very proud veteran of the US Marines.
Over the years, Jason worked with the Jewett Brothers Roofing Co. and with Northeastern Roofing and Construction Co., until he started his own business, Jason Flynt Home Improvement. He was a very good carpenter and could fix and put together things without a diagram. He was artistic and kind and never turned down anyone needing a helping hand.
Jason was very close to his brother, Jesse and even though they lived many miles apart, he always held him close to his heart. He was a loving father and adored his daughters, Elizabeth and Lily, very much. They were his world.
Jason is survived by his loving parents, Jody and Bob Martucci; his brother, Jesse; his daughters, Elizabeth and Lily Flynt; and their mothers, his former wife, Erica Kelly and Tiffany McConn, to whom he was so grateful for giving him his two beautiful daughters and his stepdaughter, Aubrey Skoler, who he loved very much. He also leaves two nephews, Zac and Alex Flynt; his aunts, Jennnifer Jewett, Mary Pelli-Maggio, Theresa Taylor, Tammy Smith and Phyllis Martucci; and his uncle, Dick Pelli, who all loved him very much. He also leaves many wonderful cousins, especially "The Boys", Frankie, Jimmy and Joey Jewett, who was like a second brother to him, Christopher and Russell Pelli; many dear friends, especially Todd Young; and his favorite companion, "Nugget". Jason also leaves his wife, Jennifer Crawford, whom he recently married; and his three stepsons, Thomas, Henry and Andrew Crawford, of Rochester, NY.
Jason was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Josephine Piccione; step-grandparents, Rocky and Carmella Martucci; uncles, Frank Jewett, Mark Sinclair and Michael Bush; his cousin, Sean Jewett; and great-grandparents, Pasquale and Mary Rose Piccione.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass Celebrating Jason's Life at Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church on Thursday, February 6 at 10 AM.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020