Jason M. "Mace" King 1989 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Jason M. "Mace" King, age 31, passed peacefully in the comfort and company of his family on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Jason was the beloved son of James F. King, Jr. and Jennifer M. Coughlin. A self-taught and artistic chef, Jason worked for numerous renowned area restaurants, lastly as the Sous Chef at the Fort Schuyler Club. He was proud to be a good son, brother, and grandson, and blessed to have a family who understood him and stood by him. Their doors were always open when he needed them.
Jason is survived by his supportive parents, Jim and Jennifer; his brothers, Jamie King (his best friend); and Tyler Wallace and his father, James Wallace; maternal grandma, Dolores "DoDi" Pitera; and his girlfriend, Alexis Tarris who has been by his side and had a great love for him. He also leaves his aunts and uncles, Colleen (Mike) Wiley, Karen (Dave) Lebiednik, Tracey Coughlin, Andrew (Lisa) Coughlin, and Grace (Keith) Watkins; many cousins; and friends, James Rydeski, Dave Reinhardt, Aaron and Brandon Wilson and Stephanie Jadhon, Michael Gathers, Josh Hall, Charles Kulick, and Travis and Jen Anderson. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Andrew Coughlin; and paternal grandparents, James F. Sr. and Mary King.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00-3:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a limited occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the King family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Jason's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at the funeral home upon conclusion of visitation.
Please take a moment to connect with Jason's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
