|
|
Jay R. Hagenbuch 1935 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT - Jay Hagenbuch left on his last great adventure from Abraham House, Rome, on February 2, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
Jay was born to loving parents, Rea and Carolyn (Thurlow) Hagenbuch, on June 19, 1935, in Trappe, PA.
Jay loved his family, the great outdoors, music, reading and teaching. Jay received his BA from Penn State and his MA from Syracuse University. Jay was a Korean War Veteran, a union member and a Democrat.
He was a Science Teacher with the Utica City School System. He was especially proud of his participation in the Consortium Program. He later accepted a position with the Central New York Labor Agency as a Program Director.
He leaves his wife, Debra, to carry him in her heart; his five children and spouses: daughters, Rebecca and Lee Blankstein, Kathryn and Dino Ramos, Dr. Kelley Hagenbuch, Gretchen Hagenbuch; and son, Chris and Amy Hagenbuch. He leaves eight grandchildren, of whom he was so proud, Cyrus, Demetri, Marcus, Dio, Alex, Carly, Lexus and Mya. He leaves a brother, Keith Hagenbuch; and a sister and her husband, Marcia and Mike Bidaman. He leaves sisters-in-law and their husbands, Sandra and Paul Halter, Irene and Dick Maciol, Wilhelmina Marra, Adrienne Porter, Honora Porter, Nedra and Jim Weiler, Katrina Porter and her partner, Steve Morse. He leaves 16 nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Michael Bidaman and his wife, Maureen. He was predeceased by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; a sister-in-law, Patty Hagenbuch; a nephew; a special brother-in-law, Tony Marra; the mother of three of his daughters, Mimi Hagenbuch; and his GSD Shiva.
A special thank you to Dr. Manzurul Sikder and Dr. Ghassan Koussa for their highly skilled and compassionate care.
In keeping with his wishes and his love for science upon his death it was his request to pledge as an anatomical donation to Upstate Medical in Syracuse to further the studies of future medical field professionals.
There will be a Celebration of Life that will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica, UUUtica.org, date to be announced.
Those wishing to do so, may make donations to Abraham House or UUU. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020