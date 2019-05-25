|
|
Jean A. (Morris) Felshaw 1953 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Jean A. (Morris) Felshaw, 66, of New Hartford, died May 25, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
She was born March 28, 1953, in New Hartford, daughter of Maynard and Jean Milne Morris, and graduated from New Hartford High School. She married William Felshaw on October 18, 1985.
Jean worked as a waitress at Woolworth's Department Store.
She was a NASCAR fan, loved hummingbirds and anything that had to do with spring.
Jean is survived by her husband, William; her daughters, Tammy (Jonathan) Kierpiec, of Vernon, and Brooke Balbuena, of DeRuyter, NY; her grandchildren, MaKenzie, Hayley, Derek, Bradley and Riley; sister and brothers, Elizabeth (John) Keiser, of Remsen, Paul (Dawn) Morris, of Utica, Ronald Morris, of Hubbardsville, Kevin Morris, of Utica, Douglas Morris, of Hubbardsville, and Mark Morris, of CA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sitrin Healthcare for their many years of care for Jean.
Calling hours are on Wednesday from 11-1 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019