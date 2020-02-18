|
|
Jean B. Brennan 1924 - 2020
MECHANICVILLE - Jean B. Brennan, 95, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Pines of Utica, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Brennan Rotundo, Utica; son, Scott Brennan, Halfmoon; brother, Robert H. Brown; and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Finnegan, in 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Jean's name may be made to at www.shrinershopsitals forchildren.org.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020