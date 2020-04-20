|
|
Jean D. Morris 1927 - 2020
N. UTICA - Jean went home to the Lord on April 18, 2020. She lived for many years in North Utica and for the last two years she resided at the Masonic Care Community in Wiley Hall.
Jean was born on June 11, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Gladys Davies. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1945. She worked, for many years, at Commercial Travelers Ins., Utica, retiring in 1989.
On July 1, 1950, Jean married Richard Morris, who passed away in 2004. Jean was a loving mom and gramma who loved supporting her sons' and grandsons' athletic and academic endeavors. She had many lifelong friends, especially her two closest friends, Alice and Betty, who were dear friends since childhood. She was a compassionate and caring friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She loved her fellow residents at Wiley Hall.
Jean was predeceased by a son, Steven, in September 2017. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, John and William, many years ago. She leaves her son, Robert and daughter-in-law, Susan, whom she loved as a daughter; also, two grandsons, Ryan Morris, of Whitesboro and Mark Morris, of Utica; two nephews, Kevin Davies, of Philadelphia, PA and Thomas Davies, of St. Augustine, FL.
Jean's family would like to thank the Masonic Care Community employees and the friends she had at Wiley Hall, who cared for her and made her time there so wonderful.
Her faith was in Jesus and we take great comfort knowing she is with Him now.
Because of the recent restrictions from the CDC in regards with the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020