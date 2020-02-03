|
Jean E. Olejarczyk 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Jean E. Olejarczyk, 90, passed away on February 1, 2020 at The Pines at Utica, with her loving husband by her side.
She was born on January 24, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of Clifford and Reba (Treen) Fenton and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On July 1, 1950, Jean was united in marriage to Edwin P. Olejarczyk in St. Peter's Church, Utica and shared a blessed union of 69 years. She was employed at General Electric in Utica and later with Kmart in New Hartford. Jean was a member of the St. Paul's Church Women's Club, Utica Debonair Dance Group and the Skenandoa Golf Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed to crochet and volunteered for many years at the voting polls.
Surviving are her husband, Edwin, Whitesboro; daughter, Kim (Brad) Gebhardt, Vero Beach, FL; son, Mark (Laurie) Olejarczyk, Mooresville, NC; grandsons, John Olejarczyk, Chesterfield, MO and Andrew Olejarczyk, St. Louis, MO; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her uncle, Raymond Fenton; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Jean's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Pines at Utica, for their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m., from St. Paul's Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Jean's name may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020