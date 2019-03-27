|
Jean Gregg Wassel
UTICA - Jean Gregg Wassel, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 with her family by her side.
She grew up in Manlius, graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School and attended MVCC. She worked for City Hall and the Red Cross.
She is survived by her sons, William, Timothy, Matthew, Jeffrey and Jason; five grandchildren; and sister, Judy Jennesic.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. Burial will be in Manlius Village Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019