Home

POWERED BY

Services
NEWELL - FAY: Manlius Chapel - Manlius
8171 Cazenovia Road
Manlius, NY 13104
315-682-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gregg Wassel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Gregg Wassel Obituary
Jean Gregg Wassel
UTICA - Jean Gregg Wassel, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 with her family by her side.
She grew up in Manlius, graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School and attended MVCC. She worked for City Hall and the Red Cross.
She is survived by her sons, William, Timothy, Matthew, Jeffrey and Jason; five grandchildren; and sister, Judy Jennesic.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. Burial will be in Manlius Village Cemetery.
For guest book, please visit www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now