Jean L. Woolschlager

Jean L. Woolschlager Obituary
Jean L. Woolschlager 1927 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Jean L. (Jackson) Woolschlager, 91, a longtime resident of Post St. and wife of T. Paul, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford, while surrounded by her loving family.
Jean graduated from Boonville Central High School with the Class of 1946 and graduated from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing of Utica, earning her Registered Nurse Degree with the Class of 1949. Thereafter, Mrs. Woolschlager was employed as a Registered Nurse, in private duty, for Dr. Robert Smith of Boonville, at Boonville Central School and finally, for many years in several departments of Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, retiring in 1985. For many years, she served as a Level 3 EMT on the Boonville Fire Department Ambulance, logging a total of 800 trips.
On November 19, 1949, Jean was united in marriage with Paul Woolschlager at Trinity Episcopal Church, Boonville. This was a blessed union of 69 years.
Jean is survived by her husband, Paul; one son, Gary (Donna) Woolschlager, Cicero; two daughters, Patricia Weiler and Beverly (Mike) Naperkowski, all of Boonville; grandchildren, Adrian (Amy) Weiler, Angela (Mike) Cihocki, Boonville and Jessica (Richard) Sommers, Rome; great-grandchildren, Robert and Mia Weiler and Luke Cihocki, all of Boonville and John Sommers, Rome.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville. Burial will be in the spring in Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home, where an Eastern Star Service will be held at 3:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boonville Ambulance Fund, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309 or to First Baptist Church of Boonville Memorial Fund, PO Box 24, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
