Jean M. (Flera) Borasky 1943 - 2020
SYRACUSE/ONEIDA, NY - Mrs. Jean M. (Flera) Borasky, age 77, formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center with the love and support of her family.
Surviving are her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Christopher Grieco, of Taberg; one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Sam Felicia, of Camden; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her feline companions, Andy, Teddy, Nicky and Rascal. She was predeceased by one sister, Arlene Flera.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica, NY 13501. Funeral service prayers will commence at the conclusion of visitation at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health conditions, face coverings must be worn, social distancing observed and ten persons at a time will be allowed to enter, as ten exit.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.