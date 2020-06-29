Jean Marie Glatt
Jean Marie Glatt 1952 - 2020
UTICA - Jean Marie Glatt (formerly Brooks), 67, of Utica and Williamstown, NY, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at the MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, formerly the St. Luke's Nursing Home.
Jean Marie was born on December 25, 1952, the daughter of the late William C. and Betty Jean (Glahn) Glatt. Jean graduated from Whitesboro High in 1971. Jean went to Thailand with her husband, Thomas A. Brooks, during the Vietnam War, to be with her husband and to help out where she could. Jean was a nurse's aide at St. Luke's Hospital and later on, was a teacher's aide for the Utica and Whitesboro School Districts.
Jean loved cooking, laughing and enjoyed being with family and friends. She brought a light and love to anyone she met. She was a beloved mother will be truly missed.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Crystal Marie Brooks and her significant other, Leroy Howland; several beloved cousins, including Joan Williams, who Jean was very close to. She also leaves behind her grand-kitty, Saphira.
At this time, there will only be a Gaveside Service for Jean at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton, NY, on June 30, 2020 (today), at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A very special thanks is offered to all who cared for my mother during her time at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, formerly the St. Luke's Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Utica.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
