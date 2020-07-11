Jean S. Cady 1932 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT- Jean S. Cady, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Clinton.
She was born on August 31, 1932, in Utica, a daughter of the late John and Mildred (Seavy) Stanger. On January 7, 1967, in Holland Patent, she was united in marriage to James P. Cady, a blessed union of over 32 years. Mr. Cady passed away in 1999.
Mrs. Cady was employed with New York State as an accountant. She also was employed with the Holland Patent Public Library and the Holland Patent School Bus Garage.
She was a member of St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church, in Holland Patent. She also was a member of the Holland Patent American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as past President and county President. She was a member of the South Trenton Singing Hills Seniors. In her free time she enjoyed bowling, knitting and attending Holland Patent School sporting events.
She is survived by her children, daughters, Donna Adkins and her husband, Randall, of TX, Elaine Streiff and her husband, Charles, of Floyd, Kathy Yost and her husband, Anthony, of Mexico, NY and Karen Talbot and her husband, Shannon, of Rome. She leaves 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Robert Stanger, of Holland Patent; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent. Interment will be in South Trenton Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. in Whitesboro. We are currently operating at 33% capacity, so we ask please for your patience when calling to support the Cady family. We will only allow up to 15 people in as 15 exit. We ask please that masks be worn and to follow social distancing. Contact tracing will be implemented.
Please consider the Holland Patent American Legion Leon Roberts Post 161 Ladies Auxiliary; PO Box 161, Holland Patent, NY 13354, or the Holland Patent Gridiron Club, PO Box 42, Stittville, NY 13469 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.