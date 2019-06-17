|
|
Jeanette A. (LaPolla) Scalzo 1939 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Jeanette A. (LaPolla) Scalzo, age 80, went towards the light, guided by those waiting for her, on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Her passing occurred peacefully in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
Jeanette is survived by her daughters and their loves, Angela Scalzo Kurgan, Lucy Sokaris, Sabrina A. and David J. Cozza, and Vicki Savini; her grandchildren, Melissa Kurgan and fiancé David Scalise, Michael Kurgan; Samantha and Joshua Austin, (always close to her heart was her grandson-her baby-Todd Cozza who passed away on November 11, 2018), Paul Cozza and Paul Dewey; Nico Savini; Jason Sokaris, and Arianna Sokaris; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler Kurgan, Jaida Austin, and Giada Cozza, as well as a host of relatives and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Angeline (LaNeve) LaPolla; her husband, Salvatore P. "Savie" Scalzo, Jr.; and her siblings.
The family honored and commemorated Jeanette's life at a private time. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend committal prayers and blessings that will take place at Christ Our Savior Chapel Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery on Thursday afternoon at 1:15. Inurnment will follow.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 17 to June 18, 2019