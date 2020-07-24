Jeanette (Kulesza) Bozek, RN 1926 - 2020
DEERFIELD - Jeanette "Jane" Bozek, 94, formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully at the Katherine Luther Residential Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after contracting the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Utica, on July 20, 1926, to Joseph and Mary (Makuszak) Kulesza. Jeanette attended Whitesboro High School and graduated from the St. Luke's School of Nursing as a registered nurse (RN). She was united in marriage to Stanley Bozek in 1948 and resided in Deerfield. Stanley passed away in 2002.
Jeanette worked first at the old St. Luke's Hospital and then at the St. Luke's Campus MVHS. In her early years, she worked as a pediatric nurse and later in geriatrics as a floor supervisor and finally as supervisor of the Allen Calder wing at St. Luke's, until her retirement. She was a member of the Lucy Kellogg Society, a group of early St. Luke's nursing school graduates, until the society disbanded. Jeanette loved cooking, experimenting with new recipes, making old family recipes, hosting family Christmas and New Years parties, camping, gardening, knitting, crocheting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She spent many hours outside perfecting her flower garden and planting trees.
Survivors include her sons, Robert (Elaine) Bozek, of Whitesboro and Stanley Bozek, of New Port Richey, FL; grandchildren, Robert Bozek, of Bedford, NH, Lisa Davies, of Oakland, CA and Andrew Bozek, of New Port Richey, FL; great-grandchildren, Tyler Bozek (NH) and Harlow Davies (CA). She is also survived by her niece, Bonnie Lynn Carr, of Deerfield. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Elaine, in 2015.
Thank you to the nurses and staff of the Lutheran Home for their excellent care of Jeanette during her stay there.
A private service will be held at the discretion of the family at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY. 13417.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To view Mrs. Bozek's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
.