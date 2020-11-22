Jeanette E. (Vitagliano) Zumpano 1925 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Jeanette E. (Vitagliano) Zumpano went to meet her savior, on the Feast of Christ the King.
She was born May 3, 1925, the daughter of Antonio V. and Carmela (Taurisano) Vitagliano and celebrated a 70-year love affair with her husband, John S. Zumpano, whom she married May 24, 1952. Their love blessed them with 10 children, 8 loved son/daughter's "in-law", 35 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and near 100 nieces and nephews, across four generations. Their love celebrated "family", among all of them all the time.
She worked in her father's wholesale grocery business, A. Vitagliano & Co., from the 1930's and in 1965, acquired it with her husband and together increased it 35-fold over the 25 years they owned and operated it. In 1991, they sold it to the third generation who 93 years after it was started by her father, still operate it as Avico Distributing and Broad Street Cash and Carry, where many locals still enjoy buying bulk food, paper products and Avico "Utica Grind" Crushed Red Pepper and other spices. She was a woman-owned business before anyone knew there was such a thing and after starting work with her father in the 1930's, she finished her entrepreneurial career doing her passion, selling antiques in a shop and on E-Bay, until she was 86! While she was a celebrated entrepreneur, she was an even more successful loving wife and mother. She ran a "tight ship" and kept everyone on task and on track, while exhibiting unconditional love and support to all her family. She and her husband trucked her 10 kids annually on camping trips and other family vacations and regular Sunday dinners, which created a love between them all they still enjoy and treasure. She was always happy and accommodated both her and her husband's families for Sunday coffee and pastries, holiday celebrations and regular family gatherings to celebrate her children's birthdays, communions, confirmations, graduations and every other accomplishment they achieved that deserved recognition. So many of the extended family have shared how much they still remember and cherish the family events she hosted.
She leaves behind her husband, John, who has doted over her and in the past few years was with her 24/7. If he was out of her sight more than 30 minutes, she was calling for him, to which he always gladly responded with love. She also leaves behind her children, John S., Jr. (Wilma), Sylvia T., Gina M. McFarland (Jay), Salvatore P. (Ann), Dr. Antonio V. (Patty), Paul M. (Lauren), Dr. James J. (Joyce), Robert F., Thomas J. (Robin), David J., Esq. (Christine) and all 35 of her grandchildren, whom she loved and shared many life stories and lessons with. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Marie C. Vitagliano, Paul F. Vitagliano and Diane V. (Vitagliano) Mancuso; and shared a special relationship with her sister-in-law, Donna M. Vitagliano and her brother-in-law, David A. Mancuso, who both survive her. She was also predeceased by her husband's siblings, Ceasar, Anthony, Ernie, Joe, Rita (Paciello), Mary (Morreale), Genevieve, Theresa (Malara) and Anita Zumpano.
The family is grateful to the many caregivers who provided her an abundance of love and care over the past 30 months and allowed her to enjoy her final years at home, enjoying her husband and family to the fullest extent possible.
Her Celebration of life will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, 648 Jay St., Utica, NY, where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev. James Cesta. We ask guests to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, wearing mask coverings over nose and mouth and register prior to the service.
In lieu of donations, we ask you say a prayer for the repose of her soul and make any donation you wish to a charity of your choice
in her name, during this holiday season where much is needed by many.
Arrangements under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY.
To send an online greeting go to ww.johnlmattfuneralhome.com
.