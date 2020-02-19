|
Jeanette (Jan) Korosec 1926 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Jeanette (Jan) Korosec, 93, of West Winfield, died peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born in the Bronx on October 30, 1926 to John and Sophie Krisch. The family moved to Fly Creek when Jeanette was seven. She married Frank Korosec on September 23, 1945.
Following graduation from Cooperstown High School, Jeanette completed an executive secretarial degree at the Utica School of Commerce. She and Frank operated several businesses in Richfield Springs and West Winfield, most notably the Clarodin Hotel in West Winfield from 1950-1964. Eventually Jeanette went to work as a statistician at Utica National Insurance Company, New Hartford, until her retirement in 1988.
Jeanette loved music and played the accordion and piano, delighting others with her gusto for a rousing polka or Slovenian waltz. She found joy in cooking for people and taking food to shut-ins and local friends needing a boost. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Frank; and her brother, John Krisch. She is survived by a brother, Edward Krisch and wife, Mary Ellen, of Little Falls; as well as her four children, Jerry, Bill, Tom and Barb Korosec and their spouses; as well as seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Jeanette's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 305 Main Street, West Winfield, NY 13491. Visitation for family and friends is February, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 365 West Main Street, West Winfield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The family thanks the staff in the Rehabilitation Unit of the Presbyterian Home for their extraordinarily compassionate care of Jeanette in her final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 305 Main Street, West Winfield, NY 13491.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020