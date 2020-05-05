Jeanette M. Krol 1927 - 2020

NEW YORK MILLS - Jeanette Mary Krol passed away on May 5, 2020, at the age of 92.

She was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of Frank Szczepanski and Mary Potoczala. She was married to Stanley Andrew Krol for 50 years until his death in 1997. They had three children, Edward, Robert and Kenneth. Jeanette was a very caring wife and mother and was very much loved by her family.

Jeanette worked at several places including the Globe Mill, Mele Manufacturing and General Electric, Twin Ponds and New York Mills High School. She retired from Partlow Corporation in 1988. She enjoyed bowling, roller skating, volleyball and playing cards with her friends. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and doing her best to keep them safe, happy and successful.

Jeanette is survived by her sons, Edward (Mary), Robert (Deborah) and Kenneth (Patricia); and her grandchildren, Kelly (Shaun) Bezak, Megan (David) Masters, Kevin (Jennifer Bashar) Karol, Julie (Patrick) Seguin and Bobby (Monica Babiak) Karol; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Ryan, Cara, Aria, Alex, Jaxson, Avery, Natalie and soon-to-be, Emily.

Lovingly referred to as "Babcie" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known for sharing her trove of hidden delights including "Babcie cookies", frozen tootsie rolls and fudgesicles. Proud of her Polish heritage, she instilled within her family the importance of independence, fortitude and resilience.

Jeanette was predeceased by her brothers, Stanley Szczepanski and John Sepanski; and her sister, Agnes Astour.

Funeral services are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica and St. Mary's Church. Jeanette will be buried alongside her husband at St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery.

Before she passed away, she wished to send her love to all her dear family members and friends but requested no calling hours as she wanted everyone to stay home and stay safe. A commemorative Mass will be planned to Celebrate her Life on her 95th birthday in September 2022.

Babcie, we love you and we are sad that you have passed away. But, we know that you are in Heaven and we will see you again someday. For none of us is here forever and this isn't our final place. And when our time comes, it will be so good, to see your smiling face. And, don't worry, Babcie, we will be careful… and we'll call you when we get in.







