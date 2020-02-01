|
Jeanette (Dabrowski) Nawoj 1925 - 2020
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
UTICA - Jeanette (Dabrowski) Nawoj, 94, beloved wife of the late John F. Nawoj was called to join her husband and family on January 22, 2020.
Jeanette was born in Utica, NY, on July 19, 1925, and was the youngest of five children born to Joseph and Josephine Szepietowska Dabrowski. She was the last survivor of the Dabrowski family. Jeanette and her late husband and their parents were direct descendants of Poland. She had documented proof that her family were descendants of Polish nobility. Jeanette attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School, Thomas R. Proctor High School, as well as the Utica School of Commerce. In high school, she was a cheerleader, a drum majorette and was active in archery.
On July 29, 1946, she married John F. Nawoj in St. Stanislaus Church, a loving relationship they shared for 60 years prior to his death on May 7, 2007.
Jeanette was employed by Drop Forge, General Electric, Utica Dept. of Public Safety, Utica City Court, Attorneys Peter Paravati and Michael DeSantis, New York State Assembly Speakers Office in Albany and later worked in the City of Utica Corporation Council's Office and New York State Assemblyman Richard Ruggierio's Utica Office. Jeanette was working for The New York State Speaker's Utica Office until she retired in 1991.
Jeanette was a pillar of the Polish community. She was very proud of her Polish heritage. She was the first woman elected to serve as president of the Kopernik Memorial Association as well as serving as first vice president and treasurer. She and her husband maintained Kopernik Park for 30 years.
Jeanette was active in the Solidarity Movement and was instrumental in organizing EMS Global where she was a member of the board of directors. She was elected president of the Utica Polish Community Club, the first woman ever elected. She also served as first vice president. Jeanette was an excellent Polish cook and cooked many Polish delicacies for the Polish community.
Jeanette was active in politics. She worked for many Polish candidates seeking office. She was an Oneida County Democratic Committee person for the 2nd Ward 5th District, corresponding secretary for the Oneida County Women's Democratic Club, president of the Polish Women's Democratic Club of West Utica and secretary for the Roastmaster Club. She served on the City of Utica Charter Revision Commission, was a member of the White Eagle Association, Parkway Senior Center, Kopernik Memorial Association and The Polish Community Club.
Jeanette enjoyed caring for her flower gardens and traveling. Her greatest joy was her family. She took great pride in teaching her sons the true meaning of their Polish heritage.
Jeanette was the organizer of the General Casimir Pulaski parade, the wreath-laying ceremonies and the Military Ball and Dinner for many years. The last parade Jeanette organized in 1994 was dedicated to the 416th Bomb Wing at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY. On October 6, 1991, a resolution was presented by the Dept. of Legislation, City of Utica, wherein it stated: "Whereas, Jeanette Nawoj has promoted numerous Polish-American events in grand style and tradition and is appreciated for her contributions to our community." In 1996 she was the recipient of the traveling Michael Dziedzic Award for her contributions to Polonia in chairing the parades and military balls. Jeanette was the recipient of the 1998 Kopernik Distinguished Polonian Award in recognition of outstanding service. In 1999, she was the recipient of the Utica Polish Festival Award of Excellence for Outstanding Leadership in promoting Polish culture and Polonian ethnic ideals.
Surviving are her children: Dennis Nawoj and his wife, Lorraine Nawoj, of Marcy and David Nawoj and his fiancée, Mindy Mathis, of Clinton; grandchildren, Alan and Dr. Elizabeth Nawoj, of San Diego, CA, Maureen and Michael Pohl, of Odenton, MD and Andrej Nawoj, of Brooklyn, NY; her great-grandchildren include Joshua, Emily, Benjamin and Christopher Nawoj and Atticus Pohl; also, her dearest friend, Stanley "Stash" Babiarz. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins, great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved Chihuahua, Amy. She was predeceased by her husband, John; her parents, Josephine and Joseph Dabrowski; her in-laws, Josephine and Frank Nawoj; sister, Estelle and Ted Czerw, Mary and Louis Sudakow, Genevieve and Edward Romanowski; her brother, Stanley and Frances Dabrowski.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, February 7th from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd. Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 8th at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will take place in the family plot at Holy Trinity Cemetery where Jeanette will be laid to rest beside her beloved John.
Jeanette's family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of the Lutheran Home Willoway Wing, especially to Dr. Vigneswaran Kandiah for the excellent care and compassion shown to her throughout her stay.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, Kopernik Memorial Association or Polish Community Home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020