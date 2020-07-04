Jeanne D. Heintz
UTICA - Jeanne D. Heintz, 87, wife of the late James R. Heintz, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home, after a brief illness with her loving family by her side. She passed 28 years to the day of the passing of her mother.
Born in Utica, on July 12, 1932, she was the daughter of Oscar and Annetta (Arbour) Cousin. She was raised and educated in Utica and attended St. Francis de Sales Schools. On October 22, 1955, she married her husband of 53 years, Jim. Jeanne was employed at Oneida National/Fleet Bank, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, a 35 year member of American Legion Post 1376, New Hartford and a member of the Utica Elks Lodge #33.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Jim Heintz and wife, Judy, of Colchester, VT; daughter, Debbie Belmont and husband, Michael, of Remsen; daughter, Kathy Wengert and husband, Craig, of Marcy; son, Daniel Heintz and wife, Jennifer, of Milton, VT; brother-in-law, Reverend Daniel W. Heintz, of Syracuse; granddaughters, Ashley Holtz and husband, Jason, Jennifer Heintz, of Colchester, VT; grandsons, Justin and Brandon Wengert, of Marcy; great-granddaughters, Caroline and Marlow Holtz, of Colchester, VT; and step-grandchildren, Brent Wengert and wife, Rachel, of Tampa, FL and Tara Serwetnyk and husband, Steve, of Rochester. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Smith, of Utica; brother, Louis Cousin and wife, Sue, of Walnut Creek, CA; brother, Jerry Cousin and wife, Deb, of Glen Rock, PA; sister-in-law, Dymphna Cousin, of LaGrangeville, NY; along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her brothers, Edward and Philip Cousin; and brother-in-law, Robert Smith.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours. The family will be holding a private service sometime in the future.
Please send all contributions to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. in Jeanne's name.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jeanne's caregivers over the past several years, Dr. Toby Taylor and his staff; home care providers Cheyanna, Chris and Judy and most recently, Mark, Pat and Monica. Also, we would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice and the Utica Fire Department.
