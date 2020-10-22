Jeanne S. Horth 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Jeanne S. Horth, 88, of the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Jeanne was born in Utica, on April 27, 1932, a daughter of George and Ida (Geer) Stein. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a 1950 graduate of Utica Free Academy. At Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica, on November 5, 1955, Jeanne was united in marriage to James F. Horth, a blessed union of 62 years until his death on September 1, 2017. She worked at various offices in the Utica area including Boston Store, Utica Oil Heating, American Emblem and Divine Brothers. Jeanne was a parishioner of the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa.
Jeanne was proud to be a longtime donor for the American Red Cross. She was active in the church and in her spare time she was a seamstress for the church. Most important to Jeanne was her family and she cherished the time she spent with them.
Jeanne is survived by her two children, Elizabeth H. (Matthew) Mees, Braintree, MA and Dr. Daniel J. (Susan Niet) Horth, New Hartford; four wonderful granddaughters, Madeleine Mees, Eleanor Mees, Meghan (Joe) Dote and Mackenzie (Greg) Caloia; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Dote, Riley Dote and Morgan Caloia; a stepsister, Ferne Klein; and a stepbrother, Jeff Vail.
Jeanne was predeceased by her mother, Ida (Geer) Stein, in 1946; her father, George F. Stein, in 1989; her stepmother, Elizabeth Geer Vail Stein, in 2008; elder brothers, Donald G. Stein, in 1999, Robert D. Stein, in 2013 and George R. Stein, in 2019.
Mrs. Horth's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30 at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, are Friday from 5:00 - 7:00. Masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Those so wishing may donations to the American Red Cross in Jeanne's memory.
