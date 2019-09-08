|
|
Jeannette M. Shepard 1945 - 2019
HAMILTON - Jeannette M. Shepard, 73, of Craine Lake Rd., passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
She was born on October 26, 1945 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Alban and Irene LeClerc Poitras. She graduated from St. Leonard, Ecole Superieure in 1964 and went to college to become a Laboratory Tech. She worked at Van Buren Hospital in Van Buren, ME for four years after graduation. She then moved to Connecticut and on July 13, 1974, Jeannette married Michael Shepard in Bloomfield, CT. She later worked at Zayres Appliance Sales in Bloomfield, CT. While in Connecticut, she had her daughter, Michelle, in 1976, then relocated to Upstate NY, where she had her daughter, Sheila, in 1980 and her son, Neil, in 1981. She became a US citizen on March 8, 1988. She worked for NBT Bank in Norwich, NY until retiring in 2003. Jeannette enjoyed bowling, dancing, music, reading, crocheting and visiting with friends. She spent her life loving her family and showing them how to love unconditionally.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Michael; daughters, Michelle (Nathan) Stoetzel, Wading River, NY and Sheila (Nathan) Morris, South Glens Falls, NY; son, Neil Shepard, Hamilton; sister, Lorraine (Normand) Daigle, St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada; brothers, Jean-Guy Cote, St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada and Rene Cote, Lake Edwards, New Brunswick, Canada; four beautiful grandchildren, Alexander and Braelyn Morris, Leif and Ivy Stoetzel; and several nieces and nephews.
She wanted to share this anonymous verse:
You can shed tears that she is gone
Or you can smile because she has lived.
You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back
Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left.
Your heart can be empty because you can't see hers
Or you can be full of the love that you shared.
You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday
Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.
You can remember her and only that she is gone
Or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.
You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back.
Or you can do what she would want - smile, open your eyes, love and go on.
In keeping with Jeannette's wishes, there are no services or calling hours.
Interment is private at the convenience of her family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the at .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019