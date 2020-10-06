Jeannine Ann Foppes 1933 - 2020

WHITESBORO - Jeannine Ann Foppes, 87, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Jeannine fought several health issues for sometime. She was courageous to the end, choosing to leave this life on her terms, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.

Jeannine was born in Rome, NY, on September 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Blanche (Seifert) Beasock. She attended Rome Schools and graduated from Rome Free Academy, Class of 1951.

At a Clark Mills American Legion dance, Jeannine met a soldier recently returned from the war in Korea, Ernest J. Foppes. She married him on July 26, 1952 at St. Mary's Church, Rome, NY; a marriage that lasted for 68 years until Ernie's passing this past August.

Jeannine and Ernie built a home in Walesville, where they raised six children and where she resided until her passing. The Foppes home was always lively, early on with children and neighborhood kids, later with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeannine was a babysitter for many of the neighborhood kids whose mothers worked. If you were ever lucky enough to be at their house, you were lucky enough to know what a home felt like. Everyone who entered was made to feel welcome and honored.

Jeannine loved cooking and baking. She made clothes and Halloween costumes. Her popcorn balls were the hit of the neighborhood and her birthday cakes were special every year. There were Sunday dinners and holidays with the house filled with friends and family. For many years, she did ceramics and Home Bureau crafting. Ernie and Jeannine loved dancing enjoying polkas and square dances. They had a group of friends they traveled with every year. Later Jeannine and Ernie entertained in their home with their friends, hosting Sunday card games where there was always snacks, pies and other treats. Jeannine was a sweet, kind and caring person. Open hearted and generous, she gave thoughtful gifts always knowing what every person would like.

She worked at Just-a-Mere Farm apple orchard for many years, ICL and then at Par Technology as an assembly inspector.

Thirty years ago, she was struck down by a disease that attacked her spine and left her with paralysis in her legs. Told she would never walk again, she worked to get up on crutches to climb stairs and transfer from her wheelchair. She worked hard to learn how to function in life with her disability. All the wear and tear on her shoulders took away her independence four years ago but still she went on working hard to keep what she could of her mobility.

Jeannine leaves behind her brother, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Beverly; husband's brother-in-law, Raymond Helmer; children, Donna and Rick Embree, Julie Rehm, John and Barbara Foppes, David and Melissa Foppes, Brian and Julie Foppes; grandchildren, Lori and Raymond Hillhouse, Christopher Embree, BJ Rehm, Lisa and Jason Buley, Jennifer and Chris Eckels, Kerri Rehm, Samuel Foppes, Mariana Foppes, Michael and Libby Foppes, Matthew Foppes and Jacob Foppes; great-grandchildren, Brenden, David, Mary, Samantha, Raymond and Jeremiah, Henry; close cousin, Howard; card playing friends, Skippy, Elaine, Betty, Carol and Vickie; special friends, Dorene, Rose and Tiny; longtime caregivers, Dianne, Lisa, Tanya and Suzann.

Jeannine was predeceased by her husband, Ernest; daughter, Lori Foppes, at age 15; parents, Kenneth, Blanche at age 23; stepmother, Mable; brother, Wayne; stepbrother, Jerome; special aunt, Genevieve Meyers; sisters-in-law, Marge, Hannah, Joan and Vickie; husband's brother-in-law, Victor Reese; infant granddaughter, Renee Rehm; and great-grandson, Nicholas Buley.

All are invited to call on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, Clinton, NY. Burial will be immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1106 W. Liberty Street, Rome. Please wear your mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers please consider cash or food donations in Jeannine's memory to The Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY 13323; physical address: Church of the Annunciation, 7616 East South Street, Clark Mills, NY 13321.



