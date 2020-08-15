Jeannine G. Mauthe 1939 - 2020
OLD FORGE, NY/ALVA, FL - Jeannine G. (Lamarche) Mauthe, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
Jeannine was born on August 25, 1939, in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Samuelson) Simonds. As a child she moved to Littleton, NH, where she attended local schools, graduating in 1957. Jeannine later attended Becker College, Worchester, MA. She was married to Durwood Lamarche. On July 18, 1969, Jeannine married James Mauthe in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 51 years together.
Jeannine was employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Masonic Home and St. Joseph's Nursing Home before retiring.
Surviving besides her husband, James, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Jean Lamarche, Scott and Patricia Lamarche and James and JoAnn Mauthe; brother, Charles Simonds; grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Lamarche, Mary Kate (Brian) Wilbert, Meghan (Billy) Ficarra, Jason and Jackson Mauthe; step-grandchildren, Shannon and Joey Gaetano; great-grandchildren, Preston and Audrey Ficarra, Brandon Wilbert and Luciano Gaetano.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday at Westminster Moriah Olivet Presbyterian Church, 714 Washington St., Utica, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 11 a.m.
Jeannine's family would like to thank HASCA, Pam and Tammy and Old Forge Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps. for the care and compassion shown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Jeannine's name to HASCA or Old Forge Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps. Envelopes will be available at the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com
.