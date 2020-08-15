1/1
Jeannine G. Mauthe
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannine G. Mauthe 1939 - 2020
OLD FORGE, NY/ALVA, FL - Jeannine G. (Lamarche) Mauthe, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
Jeannine was born on August 25, 1939, in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Samuelson) Simonds. As a child she moved to Littleton, NH, where she attended local schools, graduating in 1957. Jeannine later attended Becker College, Worchester, MA. She was married to Durwood Lamarche. On July 18, 1969, Jeannine married James Mauthe in Westminster Presbyterian Church. They enjoyed 51 years together.
Jeannine was employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Masonic Home and St. Joseph's Nursing Home before retiring.
Surviving besides her husband, James, are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Jean Lamarche, Scott and Patricia Lamarche and James and JoAnn Mauthe; brother, Charles Simonds; grandchildren, Jacob and Jordan Lamarche, Mary Kate (Brian) Wilbert, Meghan (Billy) Ficarra, Jason and Jackson Mauthe; step-grandchildren, Shannon and Joey Gaetano; great-grandchildren, Preston and Audrey Ficarra, Brandon Wilbert and Luciano Gaetano.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday at Westminster Moriah Olivet Presbyterian Church, 714 Washington St., Utica, from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation at 11 a.m.
Jeannine's family would like to thank HASCA, Pam and Tammy and Old Forge Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps. for the care and compassion shown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Jeannine's name to HASCA or Old Forge Fire Dept. and Ambulance Corps. Envelopes will be available at the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westminster Moriah Olivet Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westminster Moriah Olivet Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1039
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved