Jeffrey C. Ford 1959 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Jeffrey C. Ford, 59, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Waterville Residential Care Center with his family by his side.
He was born, August 9, 1959, the son of the late Jim Ford and Janis McLean Ford. Jeff was a graduate of Waterville High School. He was a hardworking and devoted father, brother and grandfather.
He leaves behind his children and their spouses, Nick and Rachael Ford and Colleen and Seth Weiss; his siblings and their spouses, Ken and Pam Ford, Edward and Donna Ford and Mary Kay and Kevin Lloyd; and his grandchildren, Madison, Spencer and Ava Ford. He will be missed by all.
Friends are invited to call at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main Street, Waterville, NY on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a service at 7 pm. Interment will be at Waterville Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 14 to June 16, 2019