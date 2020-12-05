1/1
Dr. Jeffrey C. Joseph
1965 - 2020
UTICA - Dr. Jeffrey C. Joseph, 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Colonial Park Nursing Home.
Jeffrey was born on March 3, 1965, in New Hartford, the son of Charles Francis and Judith (Gisondo) Joseph. He attended New Hartford High School and graduated from Hamilton College with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, Queens University, Kingston, with a Master's Degree in both Chemical Art Restoration and Chemistry, and lastly Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Doctorate in Chemistry. Jeffrey worked all over the country including as a Doctor of Analytical Chemistry at NASA and the Smithsonian.
He was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for hunting, hiking and competitive shooting. Jeffrey had a deep love in his heart for his rescue cats. He was also an accomplished artist, painter and photographer. Jeffrey was a very genuine person who had a positive impact on everyone who had the pleasure to know him. He will be sadly missed by all.
He is survived by his stepmother, Frances Joseph, Sherrill; aunts and uncles, Marilyn (Dennis) Cieko, CA, Anthony (Ann) Joseph, Fairport, Audrey (Gary) Furgal, FL, Mary Lou (Dennis) Fallon, Sylvan Beach, Susan (Walter) Schrek, Clayville and James (Cheryl) Gisondo, CA; stepbrothers, Thomas Rice and Trent (Debbie) Rice; and several close cousins.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents and his grandparents from the Joseph and Gisondo families.
In keeping with Jeffrey's wishes, relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service to be celebrated at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville, on Monday at 12:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Holy Trinity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
