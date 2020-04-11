The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Jeffrey Charles Esper


1953 - 2020
Jeffrey Charles Esper Obituary
Jeffrey Charles Esper 1953 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Jeffrey Charles Esper died unexpectedly on April 9, 2020.
He was born on October 16, 1953, in Utica, NY, the son of Louis Esper and Helen Lewis Esper.
Jeff was predeceased by his younger brother, Louis, who died on November 26, 2016. He leaves behind his oldest brother, Fr. Abe Esper, of St. John the Baptist Church, Rome, NY.
A special thank you goes out to two very special cousins, Tony Esper and his wife, Josie and Carmen Esper.
Jeff was employed by Social Services of Oneida County and the former Hunter House. He was known for his neatness and cleanliness. Some say "Dirt ran away from him". Jeff was proud of his Lebanese heritage and enjoyed cooking some of the Middle East delights.
Jeff and his brothers lost their mother at an early age, which left them all with a deep void. He will be laid to rest next to his mother in Calvary Cemetery.
Due to the present COVID-19 situation, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, to be announced, at St. John the Baptist Church, Rome, NY.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
Messages of sympathy and memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
