Jeffrey G. Vallese 1970 - 2019
FRANKFORT, NY - On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Jeffrey G. "Jeff" Vallese, age 49, entered into heaven where he joined his beloved wife, parents and extended family.
Jeff was born on July 8, 1970 to the late Primo and Mary Jane (Kinney) Vallese of Frankfort. Always proud of his Italian heritage, Jeff's childhood was filled with love, laughter and many memorable times spent with family. In addition Jeff was dedicated to his Catholic faith, and as such, was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School. Jeff went on to complete his studies at Herkimer County Community College and then pursued further education in cyber security at Utica College. Jeff worked as a systems analyst for Cruises, Inc. of Syracuse and also as a private consultant in the computer field.
On June 12, 1999, Jeff married the love of his life Lauretta R. Coluzza, before many family members and dear childhood friends. Jeff and Lauretta were a loving couple who spent countless hours laughing together, enjoying family, supporting each other and building a cherished life together. In 2006 Lauretta and Jeff received the greatest and most cherished gift in their lives, the birth of their daughter Sophia Vincenza Vallese. Although the three of them were only together for a few short years, it was the best time of their lives and they made the most of it. The joy of their togetherness was infectious for all that surrounded them.
In January of 2009, Jeff's life changed forever with the untimely passing of Lauretta, his wife, soulmate and best friend. From that point forward, Jeff committed his whole life to caring for and raising his daughter. Together they were a dynamic duo, always devoted to each others comfort and happiness. As a single father, although not easy, Jeff managed to raise a truly remarkable child. Although both of her parents have now passed, their greatest gift to this world lives on in their daughter who is destined to touch and affect many lives in the most positive of ways as she journeys forward.
Jeff is survived by his "baby girl" Sophia Vincenza; in-laws, Francis J. Coluzza, and Michael A. and Heidi (VanDerhoof) Coluzza and their children Matthew, and Emma Jo Fonner. He also leaves a brother, Gerry Vallese; aunts, Concetta Kinney, and Clara Kinney; his godmother Joanne Sementilli; dear cousins, Michael and Mary Tisi, and Sam DeRocco and his family. He is also survived by many family members throughout the Mohawk Valley and across the country.
Jeff was blessed with many dedicated friends who tirelessly supported him and Sophia throughout the years. Special mention is made for Sophia's Godparents Donna Matuszek and Kyle Giglio as well as a dear friend, Margie Ryan.
It is important to recognize Jeff and Sophia's special friend, Kelly Voorhees, who came into their lives six years ago. Kelly was not only a friend and companion, but a tireless caregiver during Jeff's last few years. She provided a great deal of comfort, stability and love for both Jeff and Sophia and her many kindnesses will never be forgotten.
Finally, Jeff's loved ones would like to acknowledge and honor the dedicated healthcare professionals of MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center who worked tirelessly to make Jeff well. Although God had others plans, the numerous medical, nursing and ancillary staff members that assisted Jeff were very skilled and incredibly compassionate. Many thanks to all of you.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jeff's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Jeff's meaningful story was composed by his loving family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019